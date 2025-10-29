WATCH | Mamelodi man praised for helping schoolchildren cross busy road

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tshwane roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale met Tebogo Fisher, from Mamelodi, after a video of him helping schoolchildren cross the road went viral on social media.

Tebogo Fisher, from Mamelodi in Pretoria, has received recognition for his efforts to ensure schoolchildren cross safely on one of the township’s busiest roads.

A video that went viral on social media shows Fisher helping the children. He is seen crossing the road, gathering the children in groups and helping them cross, then returning to fetch the next group.

This is what Teboho has been doing for two years ❤️🇿🇦 https://t.co/pqJUS9Suqb pic.twitter.com/o3qw6dxkfJ — Tlangi Mogale: CoT MMC for Roads&Transport 🇿🇦 (@tlangimich) October 27, 2025

​​Tshwane roads and transport MMC Tlangi Mogale said she was made aware of the video and set out to find Fisher. She met him on Monday.

Taking to X, Mogale described Fisher as a “true champion, a true patriot and a responsible young man”.

She said the department will provide formal training and a stipend to Fisher.

​“We were humbled by the gesture and that he’s promoting road safety in Mamelodi,” Mogale said.

“The road is wide and dangerous; there are no traffic measures to ensure children can cross safely.”

​Fisher has been performing this service for two years.

​Mogale added that the department will also improve other road safety measures, such as repainting road markings, including a zebra crossing, and engaging the school to implement school patrollers.

​Mogale commended Fisher’s initiative. “It’s encouraging to see young men doing progressive things and taking issues of road safety into their own hands.

“There are many other Tebogos in the city, and we will reach out to them as we work towards building a strong, capable and safe city.”

Fisher expressed his gratitude for the support.

​“I thank everyone and the community who supported my initiative,” he said. “My job is to help young people. These are our siblings; they should always be safe.”

TimesLIVE