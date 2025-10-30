20-year-old arrested for deadly Westbury shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit has arrested a suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers who were killed during a shooting that left five others injured in a suspected gang-related shooting in Westbury. Stock photo.

The anti-gang unit has made a breakthrough in the suspected gang-violence shooting in Westbury, Johannesburg, that claimed the lives of two teenagers and left five others injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili, said police had arrested a 20-year-old suspect in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday.

“The anti-gang unit received crucial information from the crime intelligence unit regarding the location of one of the suspects involved in the recent shooting incident in Westbury, which resulted in a double murder and five counts of attempted murder cases.

“After a thorough briefing, the AGU operationalised this information and successfully identified the suspect’s whereabouts at a high school in Diepkloof,” Muridili said.

She said on arrival, AGU members positively identified the 20-year-old suspect and placed him under arrest.

He is expected to appear before the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Friday.

Muridili said investigations were ongoing to track down the remaining suspects.

Last week, seven teenagers aged between 13 and 19 years were shot in what police believe was a gang-related attack.;

At the time, Muridili said Sophiatown police officers responded to the shooting scene, where two teenagers were shot dead while five others were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot, three carrying firearms. The suspects, believed to be from a rival gang, opened fire on the victims without saying anything and then fled the scene. The incident occurred in Croesus Street in Westbury at about 1pm.”

She said two of the five injured victims have been discharged from hospital.

Police urged the public to assist in the investigation by providing any relevant information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts by calling the SAPS Crime Stop line at 08600 10111, where callers can remain anonymous.

