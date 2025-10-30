32-year-old lawyer gets criminal record after being caught driving 222km/h on N2

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Road Traffic Inspectorate officers clocked Monde Nzima’s blue Mercedes-Benz C200 at 222km/h and had to give chase after he failed to stop.

A 32-year-old lawyer from Mthatha now has a criminal record after being caught driving at 222km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N2 near Park Rynie, KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma confirmed the lawyer, identified as Monde Nzima, was convicted and sentenced by the Scottburgh magistrate’s court this week.

“We welcome the conviction and sentencing of a speeding and reckless lawyer [who] earned a permanent criminal record. We are hopeful the Legal Practice Council will not turn a blind eye but will show a public display of transparency and accountability,” said Duma.

Nzima was arrested on August 3 after being caught during a routine speed enforcement operation on the N2.

According to Duma, Road Traffic Inspectorate officers clocked Nzima’s blue Mercedes-Benz C200 at 222km/h at 8.08am and had to give chase after he failed to stop.

He was eventually apprehended and charged with reckless and negligent driving.

Nzima pleaded guilty when he appeared in court on October 27.

“He was sentenced to a R40,000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period,” said Duma.

The conviction should serve as a wake-up call not only to ordinary drivers but also to professionals who are expected to set an example.

“After this sentencing, the conversation we should have as a society should focus on whether speeding and running away from traffic officers is acceptable.”

Duma said professional bodies such as the Legal Practice Council have a responsibility to uphold public trust by taking disciplinary action where necessary.

“Our efforts to end carnage on our roads could be enhanced by tough action adopted by professional bodies. Speedsters and reckless drivers are causing much suffering and socioeconomic struggles for many people and their families,” he said.

His department’s Zero Tolerance — No Nonsense and Alufakwa campaigns aim to ensure that there are real consequences for those whose actions result in road deaths.

“Families of victims of road crashes are being pushed into abject poverty as a result of loss of income or disability. We are determined to ensure that there are consequences for those who create orphans and widows,” said Duma.

TimesLIVE