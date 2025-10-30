ActionSA gives eThekwini 30 days to probe safety of HOMii building after fatal fall

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Homii residential complex in the Durban CBD where 8-year-old Aphelele died instantly while his twin sister Aphile is fighting for her life in hospital after their fell from the fourth floor to the basement on October 18.

ActionSA has given the eThekwini municipality 30 days to investigate and report back on safety concerns at the HOMii Lifestyle building in Durban after the tragic incident that claimed the life of a young boy and left his twin sister critically injured.

The twins Aphelele and Aphile Dlamini fell from the fourth floor of the building to the basement earlier this month.

Aphelele died on the scene, while Aphile remains in hospital fighting for her life.

During Thursday’s council sitting, ActionSA councillor Zwakele Mncwango tabled an urgent notice of motion in terms of section 22 of the rules of order calling for an immediate probe into the building’s safety compliance and management.

“ActionSA calls on the council to urgently direct the city manager to institute a full investigation into the safety compliance of the HOMii building, including the conduct of its owners and management, and to immediately suspend occupancy or close the building should it be found unsafe or in breach of any municipal safety regulations,” said Mncwango.

He said the city must also ensure that all responsible parties are held “legally and financially accountable” for any negligence that led to the loss of life.

Mncwango said the municipality had a “legal and moral duty” to act swiftly, given that the building falls under its jurisdiction.

He noted that this is not the first tragedy linked to the building.

In 2023, UKZN student Andiswa Mantshongo died after falling into a lift shaft at the same building. Her mother is suing HOMii for R4.3m.

“This heartbreaking tragedy has once again exposed serious safety lapses at the same building where Andiswa died, with her family still seeking answers to this day. This repeated pattern of incidents raises grave concerns about the structural integrity, safety compliance and management practices of the building as well as the city’s enforcement of its own building regulations,” said Mncwango.

Hundreds of residents gathered outside the building on Monday, demanding justice for the Dlamini twins and Mantshongo.

The protests followed an emotional social media plea from the father of the twins Khaya Dlamini calling for accountability and justice a post that has since gained widespread support.

“The situation has now reached a crisis point, with residents and community members protesting outside the building, demanding justice and accountability. The community’s anger is escalating, and if the municipality fails to act swiftly and decisively, there is a real risk that the public may take the law into their own hands, a scenario that must be urgently prevented through transparent and visible municipal intervention,” said Mncwango.

The eThekwini council has directed the executive committee and the city manager to initiate a formal investigation and to report back within 30 days or at the next council meeting.

TimesLIVE