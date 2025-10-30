AKA murder-accused brothers abandon extradition fight, to return to SA for trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, accused of being involved in AKA's murder, who are in Eswatini, have abandoned their fight against extradition. File photo.

Two brothers accused of being the gunmen in the murder of rapper AKA and his friend chef Tebello Motsoane in Durban’s Florida Road in February 2023, are likely to return to South Africa to face trial.

Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi David Ndimande have been resisting attempts by the state to extradite them from Eswatini. However, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) now says they have abandoned this.

They were arrested in Eswatini in February 2024 but have been fighting a decision by a court there, which granted an extradition order in August last year that they return to South Africa to stand trial with five others for the murders.

However, the brothers attempted to appeal this ruling. While that process had not been finalised, the NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said it had received a notice of abandonment from the Eswatini authorities in respect to the Ndimandes.

Authorities there would handle the matter further and communicate with the South African authorities.

The trial has been set down for July next year.

