Basic education department dismisses rumours of job extension for assistants

The department of basic education says the information is false and misleading. Stock photo.

The department of basic education has dismissed claims circulating on social media that the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) will be extended into a so-called “phase 5″.

The department said the information was false and misleading, and that no decision had been made to renew or extend the programme beyond its current phase.

According to the department, the current group of education and general school assistants will remain employed until the end of November, in line with approved project timelines.

The initiative, launched in 2020 as part of the presidential employment stimulus, has placed thousands of young people in schools across the country to help teachers, improve administration and support classroom activities.

The department thanked all participants for their contributions, saying their work had helped improve learning recovery, school functionality and youth employment.

Such actions are irresponsible and detract from the integrity and purpose of a programme that has positively impacted both schools and youth employment — Department of basic education

At the same time, it condemned the spread of false information online, saying it created confusion and false expectations among current assistants and the public.

“Such actions are irresponsible and detract from the integrity and purpose of a programme that has positively impacted both schools and youth employment,” it said.

The department urged the public to verify information directly through its official channels by e-mailing beei@dbe.gov.za or calling the DBE call centre on 0800-202-933, and to ignore unverified messages, posts, or voice notes circulating online.

