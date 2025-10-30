Eight people die in N3 Van Reenen’s Pass accident

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eight people have died in a crash involving a truck and a minibus taxi on the N3 in Van Reenen's Pass.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate is managing the traffic flow, and emergency teams are at the scene, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said on Thursday morning.

The accident took place on the Free State side but the KwaZulu-Natal RTI team was the first on the scene. They will hand over to their provincial counterparts as soon as it is feasible.

“In our engagement with N3 Toll Concession, we agreed to close the N3 to allow rescue teams to do their work uninterrupted,” Duma said. “Consequently, there is traffic congestion between Van Reenen and Swinburne. We request motorists to be patient and exercise extra caution.”

Police and traffic authorities will investigate the cause of the crash.

TimesLIVE