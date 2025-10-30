‘I am living a shadow of my former life,’ witness tells Madlanga commission

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Witness C, a member of the political killings task team (PKTT) and a certified forensic investigator, who was part of the raid at Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s Pretoria home while searching for abducted businessman Jerry Boshoga on December 6 2024 has told the commission how the case changed his life.

“I am not living a life, I am living a shadow of my former life,” he said.

As he wrapped up his testimony on Thursday, he said the case had taken more out of him than he could have imagined.

Being a career policeman, witness C said he had never worked for any organisation other than the police.

“I’ve never worked in any capacity outside law enforcement. I view my work as a member of SAPS as a calling and not just employment. I wear my badge with pride and view my work as an invaluable contribution to the community,” he said.

He admitted that in his years at the SAPS, he had encountered his fair share of challenges, including long hours, suppressed pay, a lack of recognition for the sacrifices made, and the pain of meeting victims of crime and bearing the responsibility to seek justice.

On the professional side, he said he was no longer able to execute his duties in the manner he did previously.

“I cannot move freely in public without 24-hour protection. It is difficult to meet informants or to make new connections, as my current condition is not conducive to blending in and meeting people to get information. I cannot go to court and seek my orders, my movements are not free and spontaneous,’ he said.

He said it was difficult for him to execute his duties.

“I cannot go to court normally and seek my orders. My movements are not free and spontaneous. On the personal front, I cannot live a normal life. I cannot go to the gym or eat out without risking my life,” he said.

He said his family was affected as well.

“I have a family that I am deeply committed to, but I cannot take my family to a shopping mall or arrange for us to go out on holiday. I rarely see my family, because doing so is a direct endangerment of their lives. This has alienated me from my family, in particular, my wife, children, who I have not seen in an extended period of time,” he said.

Witness C told the commission that he was bringing this before them because they needed to know the sacrifices of ordinary SAPS members.

“We are at the cold phase of justice and face the raw, unfiltered reality of fighting crime in the country. But even with all my sacrifice and hard work, I’m at the entry level of the SAPS. My colleagues and I are ordinary SAPS members, and we need help in breaking down corruption and the politicisation of the SAPS.

“It is difficult for us to execute our duties when the corrupt individuals we have encountered are senior-ranking members in the SAPs. It is impossible to fight well-resourced, organised and ruthless criminals when your own superiors are corrupted and complicit in criminality,’ he said.

He highlighted that corruption within SAPS makes it difficult for them to do their work.

“With the current environment, South Africa will not win the war on organised crime, cash in transit robberies, hijacking, drugs, kidnappings and extortion.

“It is career-limiting and causes disassociation from our colleagues who avoid us.

“Our colleagues know we are investigating these cases, and avoid us for fear of repercussions.

“I make this statement not to seek sympathy, but to make the commission alive to the reality of committed, ethical and ordinary SAPS members,” he said.

He extended his gratitude to Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who lifted the lid on their plight as policemen.

