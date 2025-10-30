JMPD denies claims of charging vendors R100 for ‘trading permits’ at Bara

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Informal traders were removed by angry Diepkloof community members who were accompanied by Traffic Wardens so clean up the side walks at the Bara Taxi Rank. Informal traders have now flocked to the well know rank in Soweto to open thier own business of the sidewalks after been removed in Johannesburg CBD and Jabulani in Soweto. Picture; Kabelo Mokoena

The Johannesburg metro police have denied allegations that their officers were collecting R100 and ID photos from vendors at Bara taxi rank in exchange for trading permits.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told TimesLIVE that the JMPD does not issue informal trading permits.

“These permits are issued by the department of economic development,” Fihla said.

Fihla said the department was verifying and issuing new smart card permits for informal traders as part of the city’s effort to regulate trading spaces across Johannesburg.

While the JMPD does not handle general trading permits, the department confirmed that it plays a role in specific cases such as food trailers, where it must approve trading locations before certificates of acceptability are issued.

“Before a trader is issued a certificate of acceptability for a food trailer, the JMPD must be consulted regarding the appropriate area of trading,” Fihla said.

The department described the allegations of officers demanding cash and ID photos as “highly concerning” and urged traders to report any such incidents.

“This reported activity needs to be investigated. If there are any further details or evidence, it should be reported to the JMPD internal affairs unit, as it could be a case of fraudulent activity or unauthorised conduct by individuals misrepresenting their authority,” Fihla said.

This came after several vendors at Bara taxi rank claimed JMPD officers had previously issued them cards in exchange for R100, leading to confusion after they were told this week that the “permits” were invalid.

