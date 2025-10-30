Midrand man in court after drugs worth R20m found at his property

Nicholas Stephen Shockley appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court after the discovery of drugs with an estimated street value of R20m at his property in Midrand.
Shockley, 56, is charged with dealing in and possession of drugs.
“The operation, led by Crime Intelligence on October 28, was executed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising members of the SAPS K9 Unit and the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The team, acting on intelligence about a storage facility suspected of containing illegal substances, conducted a co-ordinated operation at the premises, resulting in the significant seizure.
“The prosecution requested a seven-day postponement to allow for further investigations ahead of the bail hearing scheduled for November 6.
