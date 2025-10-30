Midrand man in court after drugs worth R20m found at his property

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng police seized 80kg of cocaine worth R20m at a Midrand property. Nicholas Stephen Shockley is expected to apply for bail next week after appearing in court on Thursday.

Shockley, 56, is charged with dealing in and possession of drugs.

“The operation, led by Crime Intelligence on October 28, was executed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising members of the SAPS K9 Unit and the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The team, acting on intelligence about a storage facility suspected of containing illegal substances, conducted a co-ordinated operation at the premises, resulting in the significant seizure.

“The prosecution requested a seven-day postponement to allow for further investigations ahead of the bail hearing scheduled for November 6.

