South Africa

Midrand man in court after drugs worth R20m found at his property

Ernest Mabuza

Ernest Mabuza

Journalist

Gauteng police seized 80kg of cocaine worth R20m at a Midrand property. Nicholas Stephen Shockley is expected to apply for bail next week after appearing in court on Thursday. (Supplied)

Nicholas Stephen Shockley appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court after the discovery of drugs with an estimated street value of R20m at his property in Midrand.

Shockley, 56, is charged with dealing in and possession of drugs.

“The operation, led by Crime Intelligence on October 28, was executed by a multi-disciplinary team comprising members of the SAPS K9 Unit and the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The team, acting on intelligence about a storage facility suspected of containing illegal substances, conducted a co-ordinated operation at the premises, resulting in the significant seizure.

“The prosecution requested a seven-day postponement to allow for further investigations ahead of the bail hearing scheduled for November 6.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Midrand man in court after drugs worth R20m found at his property

2

Malema says he’ll hand over new house to disabled Limpopo man on Sunday

3

JMPD denies claims of charging vendors R100 for ‘trading permits’ at Bara

4

ActionSA gives eThekwini 30 days to probe safety of HOMii building after fatal fall

5

32-year-old lawyer gets criminal record after being caught driving 222km/h on N2

Top Stories