Mkhwanazi eyes matric party misfits, kidnappers and other lawbreakers ahead of kaDezemba

KwaZulu-Natal Premier and Community Safety and Liaison Executive Authority, Honourable Thamsanqa Ntuli, and Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi, launched the Safety Month and Integrated Festive Season Safety Plan at the Durban beachfront, on Thursday 30 October 2025. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU

As KwaZulu-Natal rolls out its safety plan for the festive season, provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has warned that police officers will show no mercy to lawbreakers.

“This is that time of the year when people look forward to travelling, hosting parties and celebrating with family,” he said. “But we want to make it clear: police will be out to enforce the law, not to negotiate with anyone who breaks it.”

Mkhwanazi was speaking during the launch of the provincial Integrated Safer Festive Season Operations plan in Durban on Thursday.

He said the festive safety plan had 10 focus areas:

Gender based violence and femicide (GBVF)

Combating of aggravated robberies (trio crimes)

Enhancing border security

Illicit economy and serious organised crime

Firearms, liquor and second-hand goods

Bylaws, urban decay and hijacked buildings

Road safety and traffic law enforcement

Events security (including the SASREA and G20 activities)

Tourist safety and protection of economic hubs

Extortion and kidnapping-related crimes

Mkhwanazi said the rollout of the plan was already under way, having kicked off the first phase of the plan, referred to as pre-holiday season period, which runs between October 15 and November 30.

“During this time, police ensure that the National Senior Certificate examinations are secured. This is done through increased police visibility at the examination centres and warehouses where matric exam material is kept,” he said.

“We also ensure that vehicles transporting exam material are escorted from warehouses to examination centres, and ultimately to marking centres.”

He noted, however, that the real policing challenges during the festive period start after the completion of grade 12 examinations when matriculants starts attending “pens down and explosion parties,” especially in eThekwini.

He said these events often lead to underage drinking, drug use and tragedy.

“We are issuing a stern warning to grade 12 learners who are now busy with their final-year examinations that your focus should be on what lies ahead at institution of higher learning, not dangerous parties that might end with undesirable results,” he said.

“We are appealing to parents to adopt active parenthood and discourage their children from risking their lives. You do not want your child to be in conflict with the law because police will be out to enforce the law, not to negotiate with lawbreakers.”

He appealed to shoppers, especially those in shopping malls or sharing out their stokvel money, against carrying large sums or sharing cash in hand but to transfer money electronically.

“We are preaching this message again, please do not share hard cash on hand, rather transfer the money electronically. Some of those you are saving money with are colluding with criminals and they tell them how much money will be shared and at what location. Your savings of the entire year will be robbed within seconds, so refrain from distributing hard cash.”

Another area of concern during this time is stock theft, which increases during the festive period.

Mkhwanazi described stock theft as “economic sabotage” for rural communities who depend on livestock for survival. He added that police will also carry out unannounced inspections including in butcheries, abattoirs and informal meat stalls to stop illegal trade.

“Stock thieves make a fortune during this festive period because there is a market for meat. Police will one day seize all the meat at a ceremony if the host fails to provide proof of purchase of such meat.”

As a premier holiday destination, KZN is expected to experience high volumes of traffic again this festive season, including those on routes leading to Mozambique, Lesotho and Eswatini. Mkhwanazi urged motorists to obey the rules of the road and co-operate with law enforcement.

“We will be enforcing the law as empowered by the constitution, not negotiating with unruly motorists.”

Premier Thami Ntuli said tourism remains the cornerstone of KZN economy, with Durban the flagship destination.

He said the province was also broadening the tourism map to include secondary cities and emerging towns, such as Richards Bay, Port Shepstone, Newcastle and Howick.

“We expect more than 2-million visitors with an anticipated R13bn in economic activity projected to circulate within our province this festive.

“These areas hold immense potential for inclusive economic participation, especially when we deliberately connect tourism growth with local enterprises, creative industries and township economies.”

He added, however, that those economic gains can only be sustained in a safe and secure environment.

“The safety of our visitors, and indeed of our communities, is the single most important enabler of festive economic activity.”

He said more than 24,000 officials, including SAPS members, metro police, emergency workers, customs officials and volunteers, had been deployed across the province.

“We are strengthening our co-ordination between law enforcement agencies, municipalities and community structures to ensure greater visibility, quicker response times and stronger prevention efforts. But beyond enforcement, this campaign is also about conscious citizenship — about reminding ourselves that safety begins with personal responsibility.”

