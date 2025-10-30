‘Taxi boss’ shot dead in Alexandra

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two victims were killed and others wounded when they came under attack in Marlboro in Johannesburg North. Stock photo.

Gauteng police are investigating two counts of murder and five of attempted murder after a taxi boss was shot dead in Alexandra in Johannesburg North on Thursday.

Victor Molefe Moekeletsi, the chairperson of the Alexandra, Randburg, Midrand and Sandton Taxi Association (Armsta), was the target of the shooting, according to multiple media outlets. His bodyguard was also fatally shot.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi did not identify the deceased. She said the victims were in an Audi and a Mahindra bakkie driving on 8th Street in Marlboro when they came under attack by gunmen in a BMW X5.

“The driver of the Audi and one passenger from the Mahindra were declared dead on the scene, while three more occupants of the bakkie sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”

Two civilians also sustained injuries when their vehicle collided with the Audi when the driver lost control.

“The suspects’ vehicle has since been found abandoned a few kilometres away from the scene.

“The suspects are unknown, and the motive is suspected to be taxi violence-related, as one of the victims has been reported to be a member of a local taxi association of Alexandra,” she said.

Moekeletsi became chairperson of Armsta in 2019, the same year he was wounded in an ambush, after the acting chair and his predecessor were shot dead within months of each other.

TimesLIVE