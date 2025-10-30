Tributes for KZN radio presenter and gospel singer gunned down at home

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

uMgungundlovu radio presenter and gospel singer Dumi Bee Miya was gunned down at his home in Pietermaritzburg.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Miya’s wife Noxolo said the incident occurred moments after they had returned from grocery shopping at the nearby Greater Edendale mall.

She said she left the car with her one-year-old daughter and went inside the house.

“After doing that I was about to return to the car to get the remaining items, but when I got inside I heard loud bangs,”said Miya.

She said one of the assailants covered his face.

" I am shattered. My husband was everything to me," said Miya.

She said her husband hadn’t said anything about his life being under threat.

“The only thing I know is that he was involved with a political party and within that party there were people at odds with him,” she said.

Edendale mall’s marketing manager, Gugu Ngcobo, issued a condolence message on the mall’s Facebook page.

“On behalf of the workers we would like to send our deepest condolences to Dumi’s family, relatives and friends and the community of KwaMachibisa,” said Ngcobo.

The mall credited Miya for having played a part in the upliftment of the community. “We were with Miya last week in preparation for an event at Mthethomusha primary school,“ said Ngcobo.

Umgungundlovu 107.6 FM paid tribute to Miya for his commitment and dedication at the station. The station said it was Miya’s love for art which had set him apart.

“We have been dealt a heavy blow. May his soul rest in peace,” said the station.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate Miya was ambushed at his Machibisa home by suspects who shot him multiple times.

Netshiunda said the victim was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

TimesLIVE