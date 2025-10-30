South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission of inquiry

Former acting deputy Chief Justice of Constitutional Court Mbuyiseli Madlanga during the Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.
Witness C will take the stand at the Madlanga commission inquiry into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system on Thursday.

Witness C, who began his testimony last week, could not complete it because he was writing exams.

Last week Witness C testified about the search and seizure operation that police conducted at the home of alleged criminal cartel member Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala.

He will testify remotely.

