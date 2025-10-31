Car goes underneath truck, 2 men killed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The driver and his passenger were fatally entrapped after the car went under the truck.

Two people died on Friday morning after a light motor vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck at the corner of Anton Lembede Street and Stalwart Simelane Street in the Durban CBD.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said soon after 5.30am paramedics arrived at the scene and found the light motor vehicle had T=boned the truck, going underneath it.

“Paramedics found a driver and a passenger severely entrapped in the wreckage. The eThekwini fire department was dispatched to assist,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed the two men believed to be in their 30s.

“They had sustained major injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.”

“Police were in attendance and will investigate.”

