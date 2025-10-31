South Africa

Car goes underneath truck, 2 men killed

Mfundo Mkhize

Mfundo Mkhize

The driver and his passenger were fatally entrapped after the car went under the truck. (ALS Param)

Two people died on Friday morning after a light motor vehicle was involved in a collision with a truck at the corner of Anton Lembede Street and Stalwart Simelane Street in the Durban CBD.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said soon after 5.30am paramedics arrived at the scene and found the light motor vehicle had T=boned the truck, going underneath it.

“Paramedics found a driver and a passenger severely entrapped in the wreckage. The eThekwini fire department was dispatched to assist,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed the two men believed to be in their 30s.

“They had sustained major injuries and were declared deceased at the scene.”

“Police were in attendance and will investigate.”

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Judge rules Luthuli killed by apartheid police, orders investigation into witness disappearance

2

JMPD denies claims of charging vendors R100 for ‘trading permits’ at Bara

3

SPOTLIGHT | From repairing a fractured mom-daughter relationship to unlocking the power of time travel

4

Ramaphosa quoted out of context: Mashatile defends ‘DA governs better’ remarks

5

Malema says he’ll hand over new house to disabled Limpopo man on Sunday

Top Stories