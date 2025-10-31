Fort Hare council rejects plan for independent assessor, says progress is being made

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) council has urged higher education and training minister Buti Manamela not to proceed with appointing an independent assessor, saying the university is already taking steps to stabilise itself and address recent unrest.

In a letter seen by TimesLIVE dated October 28, the council said it had considered the minister’s intention “thoroughly” and resolved that it “does not support the appointment of an independent assessor at this stage”.

The council said the university is “taking firm steps to restore stability, accountability and stakeholder confidence through lawful and transparent governance processes”.

According to the letter, UFH’s governance has improved significantly over the past six years since it emerged from administration.

“Council has approved more than 60 new and revised institutional policies, ensured consistent compliance with governance and risk management standards and earned three consecutive clean audit opinions,” the university’s interim chairperson Kuselwa Marala wrote.

These achievements reflected the maturing of internal control and governance culture, she added.

Council respectfully requests that the minister allow the university a further reasonable period to consolidate its ongoing interventions and demonstrate measurable progress before any external assessment is considered — Kuselwa Marala, UFH interim chair

The council pointed to improvements in teaching, research and partnerships, noting that “the department of higher education and training’s embargo on new academic programmes has been lifted”. It said new academic staff appointments are “progressing well”.

On the issue of student residences, the council acknowledged long-standing maintenance problems but said these are being addressed through “structured interventions”. Two senior engineers have been appointed to improve infrastructure and security management.

The letter also said several recovery measures are in place after the recent campus unrest. These include:

an academic recovery plan;

preparation for student representative council elections on November 13;

forensic investigations into the violence and damage, working with the SAPS and Special Investigating Unit; and

insurance-led restoration of damaged buildings.

The council warned that appointing an independent assessor now “would duplicate existing investigations, divert institutional attention from implementation and risk unnecessary reputational harm to the university”. It said such a move is “ordinarily reserved for institutions that have lost the capacity for self-governance, a condition that clearly does not apply to Fort Hare at this stage”.

The letter reaffirmed the council’s commitment to work with the higher education department and the ministry to “stabilise the institution towards governance excellence”.

“Council respectfully requests that the minister allow the university a further reasonable period to consolidate its ongoing interventions and demonstrate measurable progress before any external assessment is considered,” said Marala.

TimesLIVE