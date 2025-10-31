South Africa

Hijack of meat truck foiled by cops

Six suspects were arrested in connection with a foiled truck hijacking. (GP Department of Community Safety)

The Gauteng department of community safety said on Friday a planned truck hijacking was foiled and six suspects were arrested during the operation.

“Information was received about suspects from Gauteng who were planning to hijack a truck transporting meat valued at R532,000 in Potchefstroom,” it said. “A multidisciplinary team monitored the truck as it departed from Potchefstroom and identified two suspect vehicles believed to be involved.”

The suspects’ vehicles and the targeted truck were later observed together on the R559 in Carletonville.

“Swift action by law enforcement led to interception of all vehicles involved. Six suspects were arrested and the hijacked truck and suspects’ vehicles were confiscated.”

The team included:

  • the North West (NW) crime intelligence provincial overt team;
  • NW anti-gang unit;
  • NW tactical response team;
  • NW drug task team;
  • Gauteng traffic police airwing;
  • Johannesburg K9 unit;
  • West Rand district and rural safety;
  • Carletonville detectives;
  • national protection services;
  • Fidelity Specialised Services; and
  • BCI Security.

