Man dies on Durban beachfront ‘shortly after hospital discharge’

Mfundo Mkhize

ALS Paramedics responded to reports of male who collapsed shortly after 11.30am. (ALS Paramedics)

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly discharged from Addington Hospital collapsed and died a short distance away on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew responded to reports of male who collapsed shortly after 11.30am.

“Advanced life support paramedics responded and found eThekwini lifeguards, metro police search & rescue and Ensure Security officials performing CPR on a male, believed to be in his 40s,” said Jamieson.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were exhausted before he was declared dead.

“It is alleged the man had just been discharged from Addington hospital,” said Jamieson.

Police are investigating.

