Man dies on Durban beachfront ‘shortly after hospital discharge’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ALS Paramedics responded to reports of male who collapsed shortly after 11.30am.

A KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly discharged from Addington Hospital collapsed and died a short distance away on Friday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said their crew responded to reports of male who collapsed shortly after 11.30am.

“Advanced life support paramedics responded and found eThekwini lifeguards, metro police search & rescue and Ensure Security officials performing CPR on a male, believed to be in his 40s,” said Jamieson.

Attempts to resuscitate the man were exhausted before he was declared dead.

“It is alleged the man had just been discharged from Addington hospital,” said Jamieson.

Police are investigating.

TimesLIVE