Matlala claimed he bankrolled Sibiya and paid money to Mchunu’s campaign for ANC president, says Witness C

“Please take care of me and I will take care of you” ― these were the words of deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, according to alleged cartel kingpin Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, the Madlanga Commission heard on Thursday.

Witness C, whose identity has been protected amid safety concerns, testified that Matlala had told police investigators that he had made cash payments of about R500,000 “at a time” to Sibiya and a payment of R300,000 for Sibiya’s son’s wedding. There was also a R2m payment towards the purchase of a plot of land that was to be turned into a B&B, which Matlala had personally handed over to Sibiya.

Witness C said that, after Matlala was arrested in May and taken to the Boksburg police station, he asked the investigating team if they could “talk”, prior to him being formally charged. During this “informal” talk, which Witness C recorded, Matlala claimed he had paid money to several high-ranking police officials, including Sibiya, and to support police minister Senzo Mchunu’s campaign for the presidency of the ANC.

Matlala had told the police investigators that he had met Sibiya at the farm of “the late Mr Msibi, who was also known as Mr Mswazi or ‘the old man’”, said Witness C. Matlala used to provide security services at the farm, and Sibiya was a regular visitor there, said Matlala, according to Witness C.

At the farm Matlala had met several of Msibi’s associates, who were introduced as “the Big Five”. Witness C said the farm was located near Hammanskraal and was “known to be the most secure farm that only those who were close to Mr Msibi had access”.

Earlier at the commission, crime intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo testified that the “Big 5” cartel was a sophisticated criminal operation with widespread influence and was involved in “a broad spectrum of illicit activities”. Witness B, another investigating officer, testified previously that late taxi owner Jonathan “King Mswazi” Msibi was president of the Big 5 cartel.

In their informal meeting, Matlala told investigators that, after Msibi died, he was approached by Sibiya, who asked that, since “the old man” had passed away, Matlala should “please take care of me and I will take care of you”. Matlala understood this to mean financial support, said Witness C.

From then on, according to Matlala, he would make Sibiya payments of about R500,000 at a time. Sibiya wanted cash payments, said Matlala, according to Witness C. He would deliver them himself to Sibiya.

Referring to a contract awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, for “health risk management” services, Matlala also told them that every time he invoiced the SAPS “from his tender”, he would pay up to R1m to Sibiya. Sibiya and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona had helped him secure the tender, Matlala had told them, said Witness C.

When Sibiya’s son got married, Matlala had given Sibiya R300,000 towards the wedding. He had also paid R2m towards the purchase of a plot of land that was to be turned into a B&B.

This R2m was personally delivered by Matlala at a house in an estate in Sandton, said Matlala in the meeting. “General Sibiya came and stood by the circle, and he [Matlala] just extended his hand ... and General Sibiya took the money. And, as he drove off, General Sibiya walked back into the house,” testified Witness C about what Matlala had told them.

“He kept on saying that General Sibiya is a criminal himself ... and he kept repeating those words,” said Witness C.

Witness C said that during their meeting, Matlala appeared “very frustrated and angry” because he had been promised that the police would not be coming again to his premises, but the police still came.

In December, the police had raided his house and later had gone to his business office and seized firearms. “He was convinced that the actions by the SAPS, actually anything by us to him, would be defused,” yet this had not materialised, said Witness C.

He said Matlala had also told them that he was introduced to Mchunu, who had ambitions to run for the presidency of the ANC, and that Matlala had contributed to his campaign. He had paid R500,000 for the purchase of flight tickets and accommodation for members of the ANC who were going to Cape Town for the ANC’s January 8 celebration.

Witness C said his impression was that Matlala had spoken to the minister directly, but that he didn’t mention the time. Witness C said they did not ask for proof of the payment at the time.

“He told us that the minister engaged state security on his behalf and utilised grabber machines to pick up the identities of the SAPS officials investigating him,” said Witness C.

In their interaction with Matlala, “I felt that he was very frustrated because on one hand, he is funding Mr Mchunu’s presidential campaign and he expected the minister to assist him in stopping the police from investigating him, whereas now the minister and his crew are failing to protect him”. The day before his arrest, his SAPS contract had been cancelled, and he felt very disappointed, said Witness C.