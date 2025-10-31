Prof Ylva Rodny-Gumede appointed to strengthen UFS’ advancement and global engagement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of the Free State (UFS) has appointed Prof Ylva Rodny-Gumede as the new executive director for advancement, with effect from November 1.

In her new role, Rodny-Gumede will guide the university’s institutional advancement, communication and marketing, and student recruitment portfolios.

She will join the UFS from the University of Johannesburg (UJ), where she served as senior director in the global engagement division.

Rodny-Gumede holds a PhD from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London, a master’s degree in politics from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University in the UK. She also holds a certificate in executive leadership from the Johannesburg Business School.

With more than two decades of experience in higher education, Rodny-Gumede has held academic and leadership roles both locally and internationally. She has been involved in teaching, executive training and professional development initiatives at various levels.

Her background includes expertise in communication, journalism and public relations, and she has worked as a consultant for prominent organisations such as Universities South Africa (USAf) and the Southern African Development Community (Sadc). She also contributes regularly to major media platforms, including Newzroom Afrika, SABC, Mail & Guardian and University World News.

UFS vice-chancellor and principal Prof Hester C. Klopper, welcomed the appointment, saying: “Prof Rodny-Gumede’s strategic mindset, innovative approach and deep understanding of the higher education landscape will be instrumental in enhancing the university’s national and international visibility, while driving impactful advancement and student recruitment initiatives.

“I look forward to her leadership in elevating the university’s global profile and strengthening our advancement efforts. I extend my congratulations to her on this significant appointment,” she added.

TimesLIVE