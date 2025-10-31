Sibusiso Madonsela can return to work at water utility, court rules

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

uMngeni-uThukela Water executive Sibusiso Madonsela was suspended after he refused to approve a trip for supply chain management staffer Zandile Mhlongo, pictured, to take part in the 2024 New York Marathon. File photo.

uMngeni-uThukela Water executive Sibusiso Madonsela, who was suspended after he refused to approve an expensive “sponsorship” for a colleague to run the 2024 New York Marathon, has secured a court order immediately reinstating him.

Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Andrew Matlamela heard argument in Madonsela’s urgent application on Monday. On Thursday he handed down an order declaring the decision by the CEO of the water utility, Sandile Khoza, to suspend him to be of “no force and effect”.

Khoza was directed to permit Madonsela to resume duties.

The water utility was ordered to pay costs.

Madonsela’s suspension came a full year after he declined to authorise the sponsorship application by a colleague, supply chain management staffer Zandile Mhlongo, to fly to the US to run the marathon. Khoza subsequently approved the trip. The Sunday Times reported it cost more than R125,000 for her first-class flights and more than R77,000 for her accommodation at a hotel on Times Square in New York.

The department of water and sanitation recently announced an investigation into affairs at the water utility. It is believed the costs of the “sponsorship” and others are part of the investigation.

‘TRUMPED-UP CHARGES’

In his court application Madonsela said the charges he was facing were ill-founded, trumped up, and part of a campaign by Khoza to get rid of him.

He said as head of the governance and compliance department, Mhlongo’s sponsorship application had landed on his desk. He declined to approve it and his views were forwarded to Khoza, who had the final say. Khoza subsequently signed off on it.

Khoza claimed Madonsela had been “insubordinate”, and had made a final decision, which was communicated to Mhlongo, before the matter was brought to his attention.

Madonsela denied this.

Khoza accused Madonsela of being behind leaks to the media about the issue.

Madonsela claimed Khoza is trying to alienate him, has removed most of his duties and, as a consequence, he has been sitting idly in his office.

Khoza denied this.

My suspension is a ruse. It has been used to disguise an ulterior purpose to get rid of me — Sibusiso Madonsela, uMngeni-uThukela Water executive

In his opposing affidavit he claimed the costs of Mhlongo’s trip shot up and blamed Madonsela for “unlawfully” making a final decision not to agree to the sponsorship when it was his decision to make. He said in September this year an internal audit had flagged “fruitless expenditure”.

“On inquiry it was discovered the delay in granting the sponsorship meant the flights were more expensive,” Khoza said.

Madonsela argued the decision to suspend him was “clearly unlawful” as it related to a year-old incident relating to Mhlongo’s sponsorship. He said he would remain on full pay during his suspension, pending his disciplinary inquiry, which was not in the interest of the public or the water utility.

Madonsela said: “The decision to consider suspending me based on a year-old event is irrational, as it is an abuse of power. It has taken a year without affording me sufficient opportunity to explain the reasons expressed in the record.”

Regarding information “leaked” to the media, Madonsela said it was clear it had not been alleged he had leaked the internal memo “but merely that it was leaked”. He said the internal memo about the sponsorship had been widely circulated among staff, and a trail of emails showed it had been shared about 10 times.

“None of the individuals have been suspended on account of the leak,” he said.

Madonsela said disclosing state misconduct would be a protected disclosure by a whistle-blower: “My suspension is a ruse. It has been used to disguise an ulterior purpose to get rid of me.”

TimesLIVE