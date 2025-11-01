13 motorists arrested for drunk driving in KZN roadblock

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal road traffic inspectorate officers arrested 13 people for drunk driving during an operation in Estcourt on Friday

More than a dozen motorists in KwaZulu-Natal found themselves on the wrong side of the law on Friday night.

Thirteen motorists were arrested at a traffic roadblock in Estcourt for drunk driving.

KwaZulu-Natal transport department MEC Siboniso Duma said the arrests set the tone for the upcoming festive season.

“With the arrest of 13 motorists for drunk driving in Escourt by 11pm last night, we are satisfied that our highly dedicated team from Road Traffic Inspectorate is systematically altering behavioural change through sustained law enforcement.

“Research has proved that changing road user behaviour is central to making our roads safer,” said Duma.

He said statistics show up to 87% of all road fatalities in the country can be attributed to road user behaviour.

“This compels us to sustain our programme of behavioural change in various corners of the province.”

A total of 909 motorists have been arrested for drunk driving since August 15.

“We must point out that we have seen a drastic reduction in road fatalities and crashes since August.

“We want to use the period moving forward into the festive season until Easter to advance the country’s road safety initiatives further.”

Duma said they were intent on achieving their commitment to the UN Decade of Action Road Safety Target of reducing fatalities by 50% in 2030.

Shekendra Bhagwandin from Reservoir Hills was clocked driving 217 km/h in his BMW M3, which did not have a front number plate affixed on the KZN south coast (Arrive Alive)

Meawnhile a Reservoir Hills civil engineer who pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit in September was sentenced to a fine of R35,000 or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during this period.

The transport department said Shekendra Bhagwandin, 43, was travelling at a speed of 217km/h in a 120km/h zone on September 28.

“He was stopped on his way to causing irreparable damage to innocent road users. He felt invisible in his BMW M3, which did not have a front number plate affixed. This was a clear sign of an attempt to evade detection by fixed-speed cameras.

“We pay tribute to RTI Officers T Simpson and R Brijlall for their ability to sustain a no-nonsense, zero-tolerance Alufakwa campaign.”

Bhagwandin was detained at Scottburgh police station and released on R2,000 bail.

A few days earlier, Eastern Cape lawyer Monde Nzima was convicted and sentenced by the Scottburgh magistrate’s court for speeding and reckless driving.

Nzima, 32, was clocked driving his Mercedes-Benz C200 at 222km/h in a 120km/zone on August 3 on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

He failed to stop, and the RTI team of T Simpson and R Brijlall chased after him and he was apprehended.

He appeared in court on October 27 and pleaded guilty. The Umtata lawyer was sentenced to a R40,000 fine or 24 months’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during that period.

