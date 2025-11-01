North West woman to appear in court after daughter’s suspected remains discovered

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 43-year-old woman will appear in the Rustenburg magistrate’s court on Monday for the alleged murder of her 20-year-old daughter and defeating the ends of justice.

North West provincial spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the woman was arrested on Thursday by Boitekong police after human remains believed to be those of her 20-year-old daughter were exhumed in her yard.

“It is alleged that a concerned family member became suspicious after not seeing the accused’s daughter for several months. On questioning the mother, she indicated that her daughter was visiting her father’s relatives in Limpopo. The father was called, but he denied the accused’s version.”

Preliminary investigation at the home in Seraleng, close to Rustenburg, led to the discovery of a suspicious area in the yard, covered with a concrete slab.

Acting provincial commissioner Maj-Gen Ryno Naidoo commended the family member who reported the incident. He encouraged communities to collaborate with police to address crime.

