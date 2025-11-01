Sea of Joburg protesters gather over empty water promises

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scores of frustrated residents demonstrated outside the City of Joburg council chamber on Saturday about the lack of water

Helen Zille, the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, was among hundreds of residents who marched to the Joburg council chamber on Saturday to protest against the ongoing water crisis in the city.

But organisers of the Johannesburg water crisis protest — which includes a number of civil society organisations, led by the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA) — were quick to point out that the event was not party political.

Rev Tshepo Matubatuba opened the protest with a prayer, before pointing out the water protest was not a political gathering.

“I want to remind everyone here today that this gathering is not a political rally. We are not here to support any party or candidate. We are here as a community, standing together to demand clean water, fairness and justice for every person in this city.

“Our focus must remain on the urgent needs of our people, not on politics or division. Let us raise our voices for what truly matters which is safe, accessible water for all and keep our message clear and united,” said Matubatuba, with the crowd responding in agreement.

The protest was attended by residents from across the city who demanded clean water for all residents. People arrived in groups, carrying colourful signs with messages like “Clean Water for All” and “No More Empty Promises”.

The square quickly filled up as chants echoed and makeshift drums, made from buckets, kept a steady rhythm.

Joburg mayor Dada Morero arrived, sporting a keffiyeh scarf in support of Palestine. He will officially receive the memo, with the demands, from the protest organisers.

Children held small signs alongside their parents, while older residents watched and offered quiet support.

Volunteers from different organisation’s moved through the crowd, handing out bottled water, a necessary reminder of the issue at the heart of the protest.

By mid-afternoon, the area around the council chamber had transformed into a sea of people with chants growing louder.

