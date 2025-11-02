South Africa

Pupil to appear in court for ‘pouring boiling water’ on boy she accused of sexual assault

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

The Eastern Cape department of education will on Monday visit the high school in the Buffalo City district where a girl was allegedly publicly bullied. Stock image.
A female Limpopo matric pupil is expected to appear in court after allegedly pouring boiling water over a male pupil. Stock image. (123RF)

A 20-year-old female Limpopo matric pupil is expected to appear in court on Monday to face charges of assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm after allegedly pouring boiling water over a male pupil she accused of sexual assault.

According to the police in Lebowakgomo, the incident occurred at a secondary school in Seleteng village on October 26 at about 4.30am, while pupils were camping at the school in preparation for their final examinations.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said preliminary investigations indicated that a 19-year-old male pupil was asleep inside one of the classrooms when the suspect allegedly approached him and accused him of touching her private parts.

Ledwaba said the complainant reportedly denied the allegations, after which the suspect initially left the room but later returned and poured boiling water over him.

“The victim sustained serious burn injuries and was transported to hospital, where he remains admitted under medical care,” he said.

After investigations, the female pupil was arrested on Friday and charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (assault GBH).

She is expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

2

Sibiya accuses police chiefs of misleading inquiry

3

Qhawekazi Mazaleni’s journey to being crowned with purpose

4

‘No-fee’ schools demand ‘donations’ from struggling parents

5

Joburg residents running out of water, power and patience

Top Stories