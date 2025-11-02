Thirteen arrested after worker killed in attack on Free State farm

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A farm worker was shot dead and his wife, 34, stabbed and sexually assaulted in the attack. Stock image.

Thirteen suspects have been arrested after an attack on a farm in Heilbron in the Free State in the early hours of Saturday in which a farm worker was shot dead.

The farm worker’s wife, 34, was stabbed and sexually assaulted in the attack and rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Heilbron magistrate’s court soon on several charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape, robbery and stock theft.

Police spokesperson Capt Loraine Earle said after the attack police, working closely with the local farming community, private security partners and other stakeholders, launched an intensive search operation.

Within hours, 13 suspects — two females and 11 males — were successfully traced and arrested.

“In addition, 22 stolen sheep, a firearm, a minibus and household items were recovered,” she said.

Acting Free State police commissioner Maj-Gen Solly Lesia commended the swift and co-ordinated response.

Lesia expressed his appreciation to everyone involved for their dedication, co-operation, and commitment to ensuring that the alleged perpetrators were swiftly brought to justice.

“This rapid response and the successful arrest of the suspects demonstrate what can be achieved when the police and the community work together. We will continue to act decisively against any form of violent crime,” said Lesia.

TimesLIVE