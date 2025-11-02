‘We cannot keep quiet and turn a blind eye’ — GBV activist calls out ‘shocking scenes’ in ‘Nandi and The Rev’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gender-based violence (GBV) activist and founder of the Kwanele Foundation Sihle Sibisi has urged the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) and Mzansi Magic to intervene in what she calls “deeply disturbing” scenes in the reality show Nandi and The Rev.

The show follows the lives of Rev Mawuzole Mlombi and his wife Nandipha “Queen Nandi” Mlombi.

In a video shared on social media, Sibisi said the show’s content raises serious red flags about emotional and physical abuse in the Mlombi household, accusing producers of exploiting a family in crisis for entertainment.

“Why is it that we make noise when it’s a man that is the alleged perpetrator of gender-based violence in our country? uNandi from Nandi and The Rev is a perpetrator of gender-based violence,” said Sibisi.

The show has gripped South Africans since its debut with each episode exposing volatile marital disputes and tense family dynamics.

The couple shares eight children, one of which was born during filming, and viewers have increasingly voiced concern about the children’s wellbeing.

The latest episode sparked outrage online after Nandi was seen aggressively confronting and expelling her husband’s aunt and cousin.

The confrontation escalated with Nandi allegedly grabbing objects and a kettle of boiling water while crew members intervened to prevent harm.

The episode ended with Mawuzole visibly distressed and sobbing.

“Gender-based violence does not only start when someone has been physically harmed or found dead somewhere in the street. The things you say, the emotional abuse you subject people to, it starts there,” Sibisi said. “

Sibisi said the show documents a pattern of emotional, psychological and physical abuse claiming that the reverend is repeatedly humiliated on camera.

“We have seen from episode one till the latest episode where the husband is crying on a daily basis. If they’re not throwing alcohol at him, they’re throwing things at him and, of late, they threw a kettle at him with his family present,” she said.

“If he [Mlombi] was the one doing all of this, chances are uNandi would have gone to the police station, opened a case and Rev would be behind bars,” she said.

Sibisi said accountability should not be gendered and called on others to condemn Nandi’s behaviour.

“Where are the women who are going to hold Nandi accountable? The reality is she needs psychological help. She needs to see a therapist. This I communicated with her behind the scenes,” she said.

The activist also expressed concern for the couple’s children, particularly their eldest daughter who she says is often seen taking on adult responsibilities.

“There is no way that you are expecting your eldest daughter to be the one to teach the younger kids how to raise other kids. She didn’t sign up to be a parent. You’re stealing her childhood,” said Sibisi.

She warned that the emotional toll could have devastating long-term effects on the family if left unaddressed.

“We do not want a case where we’re saying RIP. Depression is real. God forbid if any of them — the children, the reverend or even Nandi — decide to harm themselves because of what they are being subjected to,” she said.

She urged Mzansi Magic to take responsibility, saying the broadcaster would be failing the family if it did not provide psychological intervention.

“Nandi’s actions are a cry for help. Mzansi Magic, you would have failed Nandi, the Rev, and the children if you don’t make sure they get help,” said Sibisi.

“BCCSA, what are you saying? Is this show going to come back for season two? If it does, can we see therapy and intervention? Because if we keep quiet and turn a blind eye, we would have failed as GBV activists.”

Social media users echoed Sibisi’s sentiments, describing the show as “disturbing” and “painful to watch”.

“Nandipha is abusing Zole and it’s disgusting to watch,” wrote Thandeka Khupuza on Facebook. “GBV isn’t just abuse against women. Watching this show made me emotional, these kids are being raised in a toxic environment.”

Another user, Sharon Lebohlale Maphike, said: “Nandi is clearly abusing her husband. If the roles were reversed, there would be outrage. Abuse is abuse, it doesn’t matter who it’s coming from.”

In response, M-Net director of local entertainment Shirley Adonisi said Mzansi Magic acknowledges the public concern and has taken steps to support the family.

“Mzansi Magic acknowledges the complaints received regarding episode 10 of Nandi and The Rev. We understand that some of the content may have been distressing to viewers,” said Adonisi.

Adonisi said the family is receiving professional support.

“We recognise that gender-based violence remains a serious and endemic issue in South Africa. We can confirm that the family is receiving professional support, and that safeguarding protocols were followed during production.

“We remain committed to responsible storytelling and appreciate the continued engagement from our audience,” said Adonisi.

TimesLIVE