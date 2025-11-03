255,000 cruise passengers set to visit Durban this season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Durban is preparing for a record-breaking cruise season that could pour nearly R1.9bn into the local economy and reaffirm the city’s status as Africa’s cruise capital.

The 2025/26 cruise season runs from November to June.

The MSC Opera and Rennies Europa will lead the season’s opening later this month, followed by a line-up of luxury liners such as the Queen Mary 2, Silver Dawn, Azamara Onward and Seven Seas Navigator.

The eThekwini Municipality said the season is expected to attract about 255,000 cruise passengers, generating R762m in direct spending. Factoring in indirect and induced impacts, the total economic effect rises to R1.12bn with a combined GDP contribution of R1.88bn.

This is expected to support an estimated 3,400 jobs and generate more than R140m in tax revenue for the city.

“The season exemplifies our commitment to excellence, safety and authentic cultural experiences. We are confident Durban will solidify its position as Africa’s premier cruise destination, driving economic growth and showcasing the spirit of our city to the world,” said mayor Cyril Xaba.

Arriving passengers can expect a colourful Durban welcome, complete with pop-up fashion shows, local cuisine, craft displays and storytelling to celebrate the city’s vibrant identity, Xaba said.

Beyond the harbour, visitors will have access to game drives, adventure experiences and coastal getaways, cementing Durban’s reputation as a gateway to KwaZulu-Natal’s natural and cultural attractions.

Key cruise activations

• November 23 to 26 : MSC Opera and Rennies Europa welcome activations

• December 5: MSC Oh Ship Cruise entertainment and giveaways

• December 22: Christmas Carnival on MSC Opera

• January 7 2026: New Year celebration with World Voyager and Inchcape

• February 13 2026: Valentine’s Day welcome on MSC Opera

• March 14 and 20 2026: Costa Deliziosa and MSC Opera visits

• April 9 and 27 2026: Queen Mary 2 and Silver Dawn arrivals

• May 7 2026: Azamara Onward welcome

• June 6 2026: Season close-out with Seven Seas Navigator.

