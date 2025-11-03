Anyone selling booze at matric pens down parties will face the law: Maile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The 2022 tragedy where 21 youths died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London is a painful reminder of the consequences of non-compliance with liquor regulations, says Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Officials will ramp up blitz inspections of liquor outlets as matric pupils prepare for their “pens down” post-school parties.

This is at the behest of Gauteng finance and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile, who wants matric pupils to ditch drugs and alcohol and celebrate responsibly at the end of this year’s final exams.

The sale and supply of liquor to anyone under the age of 18 is illegal. All schools are declared alcohol-free zones, which means no teacher, parent, or pupil should possess alcohol on school premises or during school-related functions.

Maile vowed offenders would be prosecuted.

Any licensed liquor outlets found to be hosting or allowing the consumption of alcohol by youths will have their licence suspended and revoked by the Gauteng Liquor Board.

“Cases of irresponsible alcohol consumption, including the 2022 tragedy at the Enyobeni Tavern, are a painful reminder of the consequences of non-compliance with liquor regulations,” Maile said.

“We call on parents and communities to work with government in ensuring pupils celebrate responsibly, safely and under parental supervision.”

From the first week of November, the Gauteng Liquor Board will conduct an anti-pens down campaign in liaison with law enforcement, school governing bodies, community policing forums (CPFs) and stakeholders in communities.

“Our liquor inspectors, with the South African Police Service’s designated liquor officers, will conduct compliance blitzes across the province. This will involve checking venues, cracking down on illegal sales and making sure the law is observed,” said Maile.

The sale of alcohol to minors and underage drinking at events or outlets can be reported to the authorities, he said, via email to Liquor.Queries@gauteng.gov.za or by sending a WhatsApp message to 082 497 3254 or 060 532 4027.

“We guarantee your anonymity. Government wants pupils to celebrate their academic milestones safely and responsibly.”

