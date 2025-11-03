Ex-Transkei SB officer to be charged in 1985 activist murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 67-year old man, who was attached to the notorious Transkei Security Branch (SB), is scheduled to appear in the Cala magistrate’s court on Tuesday to face the charge of murdering anti-apartheid activist Bathandwa Ndondo in 1985.

The decision to charge the man was taken by Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo.

“The September 24 1985 murder of Ndondo remains one of the unsolved cases of anti-apartheid activists who died in the hands of the then authorities,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

He said the accused applied for amnesty before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. However, his application was rejected, as he had claimed that they shot and killed Ndondo because they feared that if they did not, they would be killed by askaris. defectors from anti-apartheid movements who joined the security forces as informers or operatives.

“Evidence at the disposal of the prosecution is that the accused, together with another member of the SB, who has since passed, and two Askaris who have also died, were given the task of arresting Ndondo by the then Transkei homeland government.”

They proceeded to Ndondo’s home in Cala Village, driving a minibus. On arrival, they allegedly found him in the same room as the late activist, Thobile Bam.

“They allegedly took Ndondo away in the combi, saying they were taking him for questioning at Cala Police Station. As the combi was driving at Cala Village, witnesses saw Ndondo struggling to get out of the combi through the window, naked on the upper body.”

He fell from the moving car and started running, with the accused and his accomplices giving chase, while firing shots at him.

“The activist ran into a certain homestead where he fell upon entering, as his pursuers continued shooting. They then loaded him into the combi and took him to Cala Police Station and later to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”

With the enrolment of this criminal matter and the subsequent trial, the NPA hopes that the envisaged conviction will provide the much-needed closure to the victim’s family and the broader public.

