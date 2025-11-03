NSFAS in turmoil as board chair quits, warns of interference and collapse

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Karen Stander warned days before her resignation that NSFAS was facing serious governance failures and was at risk of collapse.

National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson Dr Karen Stander tendered her resignation with immediate effect on Sunday, citing racism, bullying and threats to her family.

Days before stepping down, Stander wrote a detailed letter to higher education minister Buti Manamela, warning that NSFAS was facing serious governance failures and was at risk of collapse.

Her letter, supported by a detailed annexure, accused both the department and NSFAS management of breaching governance rules, ignoring board instructions and undermining oversight, warning that the situation had reached a point where it posed “a material risk to the stability of the student funding system and the credibility of the scheme”.

The letter lists 16 separate incidents of alleged interference, procedural irregularities and defiance by senior executives, many involving acting CEO Waseem Carrim and department officials.

Ministerial and administrative interference

Stander said governance processes were “compromised by external interference and procedural irregularities” since the current board took office. These included:

The irregular appointment of and extensions of the acting CEO’s tenure, effected without compliance with NSFAS policy;

Ministerial and administrative interference in the formation of board committees, and;

Instructions to co-opt specific individuals onto the board, outside the processes prescribed by the NSFAS Act.

One of her most serious allegations was that the department attempted to alter the finance committee’s terms of reference “to channel financial-decision authority through EXCO”, a move she halted immediately.

She also revealed that “attempts were made, at the former minister’s instruction, to remove the company secretary, which were halted by the board on legal and procedural grounds”.

The annexure to her letter expands on these claims, describing how the former minister allegedly instructed her to terminate the NSFAS administrator’s contract during her first board meeting and later interfered in committee appointments.

Stander said the deputy director-general and the minister “actively lobbied for specific individuals to be appointed as committee chairs, with the apparent intention of influencing the composition of the executive committee (EXCO) and the internal decision-making hierarchy”.

She warned that this “undue interference” amounted to “a breach of independence” and risked “fragmenting responsibility and compromising the board’s ability to exercise oversight”.

Defiance and management breakdown

Stander also painted a picture of escalating tension between the board and management, particularly Carrim, whom she accused of “persistant non-compliance” and defying the board’s authority,

She accused Carrim of failing to act on disciplinary matters, refusing to send key funding models for government review, and ignoring a directive to start work on a sustainable funding model agreed to by the cabinet.

“These actions constitute non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and amount to a breakdown in the line of accountability between the accounting authority (the board) and the accounting officer (the CEO),” she said.

Stander described a pattern of obstruction and defiance, alleging that Carrim dismissed the board’s directives, delayed reports, and at one point “laughed off” her instruction to begin work on a sustainable funding model.

“This conduct demonstrated open disregard for the authority of the board and the strategic urgency recognised by cabinet,” she said.

In another instance, she said Carrim “insisted on attending an in-committee session of the board”, claiming he had a right to be present, which Stander said was “a serious breach of governance protocol and a deliberate disregard of the legal separation between executive management and the governing body”.

According to Stander, NSFAS had reached “a point of operational dysfunction”, with management and staff failing to respond to universities, accommodation providers and government departments.

This collapse in operational responsiveness is creating systemic risk and undermining confidence in NSFAS across the higher education sector — Dr Karen Stander

She said higher education institutions (HEI) and National Treasury were now contacting her directly for help because they could not get responses from NSFAS.

“This collapse in operational responsiveness is creating systemic risk and undermining confidence in NSFAS across the higher education sector,” she said.

She also cited an incident in which the acting CEO allegedly attempted to sign a directive halting the processing of funding for late student registrations, a decision she said would have “destabilised the entire higher education sector”.

‘Absence of ministerial support’

Stander said she had written to the minister several times about her concerns but never received a response.

“Despite multiple written communications over the past months, the board has not received any acknowledgement or response to the concerns previously raised,” she said.

She said only the department of planning, monitoring and evaluation (DPME) had responded constructively.

“The continuing non-compliance by management, the absence of ministerial support and repeated breaches of governance protocol have rendered it increasingly difficult for the board to execute its fiduciary duties,” she said.

Stander requested an urgent meeting with Manamela, the director-general and the board to “address the systemic breakdown in governance and accountability”. She warned that if the problems were not resolved within 10 working days, she would submit a full report to parliament and other oversight bodies.

‘Toxic environment’

Just days later, Stander announced her resignation, saying she could no longer fulfil her duties “effectively and in good conscience”.

She said the hostility had spilt into her personal life, creating “a real and present danger” to her family’s safety.

“This decision has not been made lightly but arises from a profound sense of duty to the principles of governance, transparency and ethical leadership that underpin our public institutions,” she said.

Stander said her concerns were “strictly governance-related” and not personal, adding that her correspondence with the department “was aimed at protecting the institution, ensuring accountability and strengthening oversight, never at discrediting or defaming any individual”.

Describing her departure as “not an act of defiance but one of conscience”, she said she hoped her resignation would create space for “renewal” within the scheme.

Stander’s exit adds to the ongoing turmoil at NSFAS, which has faced years of governance crises, administrative disruptions and student protests over delayed payments.

Earlier this year, she publicly admitted the organisation’s ICT systems were flawed and posed “cybersecurity risks”, warning of “potentially disastrous consequences” given the billions NSFAS handles annually.

In her final words to the minister, Stander said her decision came from a place of duty.

“I am issuing this notification in the interest of safeguarding NSFAS, its beneficiaries and the higher education system at large,” she said.

