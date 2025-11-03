South Africa

POLL | Should Sibiya be given an opportunity to cross-examine Masemola and Mkhwanazi after allegations made against him?

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on October 13 2025.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya at the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on October 13 2025. (Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s request to cross-examine his boss, national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has sparked a debate about whether he should be given a chance to clear his name.

Sibiya made the request at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality and political interference in the criminal justice system amid allegations made against him.

He was accused of being linked to murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and interfering in police investigations.

Sibiya said Masemola and Mkhwanazi are misleading the inquiry with “false information”.

“The evidence given by Gen Masemola created a misleading impression of events, of my role within the criminal justice system and my association with the role players under investigation, which I am compelled to correct in the interests of fairness and the integrity of the commission’s work,” said Sibiya.

The commission acknowledged receipt of Sibiya’s application but has yet to respond to it.

