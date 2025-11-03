Security boss Bruce Mhlongo granted bail but not yet free

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Njoms Security boss Sibusiso Bruce Mhlongo has been granted bail by the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court.

Mhlongo remains in custody pending another bail application for unrelated murder cases.

Magistrate Sandile Ngwenya said on Monday he was granting bail in light of exceptional circumstances, which included that Mhlongo’s company had a workforce of 100 people.

The Njoms security boss was arrested on October 16 in connection with the murder of Thabani Innocent Zondi, 48, a Khethindlelenhle Primary School teacher and KwaPata Taxi Association deputy chair.

Zondi was shot dead on February 22 2022.

Mhlongo denies the state’s allegations that he gave firearms to the killers and provided them with transport.

The court heard from the investigating officer that he was concerned about the safety of witnesses, including one who was detained at the Kokstad correctional facility.

The magistrate said the facility had good security systems in place, which was verified during a recent inspection visit by MPs.

In his ruling, he ordered Mhlongo not to enter KwaPata and not to contact witnesses.

