Brother of cop accused of insurance murders named as fourth suspect

A brother of former police sergeant Rachel Kutumela has been arrested.

Police on Tuesday arrested a 54-year-old man in connection with the R10m insurance murder, fraud and money-laundering case involving policewoman Rachel Kutumela and her family.

The suspect, a brother of the former sergeant, was apprehended at Molejie outside Seshego. He is expected to appear in the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Kutumela, 43, her sister Anna Shokane, 47, and daughter Florah Shokane, 23, remain in custody after their bail denial and ongoing court proceedings.

The police officer, her sister, who is a former nurse at Cintocare Private Hospital in Menlyn, and her daughter, who worked as a caregiver at an old-age home in Pretoria North, have been linked to nine murders.

They allegedly fraudulently took out life, accident and funeral insurance policies for their victims and cashed in the policies.

The crimes reportedly spanned from 2000 to 2024, during which time the insured individuals died in various circumstances.

Some of the deaths included a woman who was burnt in her shack and a disabled man who drowned in a dam, with fatalities occurring in locations such as Soweto, Sebokeng, Matlerekeng, Lebowakgomo and Seshego.

The matter has been transferred to the Polokwane high court.

The investigation continues.

TimesLIVE