South Africa

Brown Mogotsi survives ‘attempted hit on his life’

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi.
Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate Brown Mogotsi survived an attempted hit. (FACEBOOK)

Brown Mogotsi, the businessman accused of involvement in purported complicity between politicians and organised crime, allegedly came under fire from gunmen on Monday night.

Mogotsi was travelling in a vehicle in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the time of the shooting.

He is unhurt, Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed she was en route to the Vosloorus police station on Tuesday morning to verify the facts of the incident.

Michaels said he is consulting Mathe.

“There was a shooting incident involving Mogotsi’s vehicle, but he is safe and he is unharmed. The commission is concerned about his safety and this incident, but we will hear more details during the course of the morning,” he said.

Michaels said the commission has been in touch with Mogotsi about his safety and emphasised it is up to an individual to accept witness protection.

“We are concerned for the safety of all witnesses,” he added.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Good news for motorists: fuel prices to drop in November     

2

‘The GNU is here to stay’: Ramaphosa

3

Anyone selling booze at matric pens down parties will face the law: Maile

4

SALGBC dismisses Tshwane’s wage exemption request

5

255,000 cruise passengers set to visit Durban this season

Top Stories