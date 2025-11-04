Brown Mogotsi survives ‘attempted hit on his life’

Brown Mogotsi, the businessman accused of involvement in purported complicity between politicians and organised crime, allegedly came under fire from gunmen on Monday night.
Mogotsi was travelling in a vehicle in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, at the time of the shooting.
He is unhurt, Madlanga commission of inquiry spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said on Tuesday.
🚨 Developing Story – Vosloorus, Gauteng— Vision Tactical (@visiontactical) November 4, 2025
Unconfirmed reports suggest that Brown Mogotsi may have been the target of a shooting incident in Vosloorus earlier today. Preliminary information indicates that he was travelling in a vehicle struck by multiple rounds of gunfire from… pic.twitter.com/6b9ZcWr6vv
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed she was en route to the Vosloorus police station on Tuesday morning to verify the facts of the incident.
Michaels said he is consulting Mathe.
“There was a shooting incident involving Mogotsi’s vehicle, but he is safe and he is unharmed. The commission is concerned about his safety and this incident, but we will hear more details during the course of the morning,” he said.
Michaels said the commission has been in touch with Mogotsi about his safety and emphasised it is up to an individual to accept witness protection.
“We are concerned for the safety of all witnesses,” he added.
TimesLIVE
