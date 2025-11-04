City of Joburg will speed up street trader process as per court order: MMC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of public safety in Johannesburg is enforcing bylaws on street trading.

A high court order directing the Johannesburg metro to speedily verify and register street traders within two weeks will be complied with, says MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku.

This comes after informal traders approached the court with the help of the Socio-Economic Rights Institute (Seri) after evictions in the city centre earlier this month.

Tshwaku said while the department supported street traders, there was also a need to maintain law and order.

“De Villiers Street had become a potential risk area due to uncontrolled crowds, escalating crime, litter accumulation and the presence of undocumented foreigners posing security concerns.”

Judge Brad Wanless ordered the city to undertake a swift, transparent and legally compliant process to verify, register and allocate trading spaces to informal traders in adherence with municipal by-laws and national legislation.

The court emphasised the process must uphold fairness, non-discrimination and constitutional compliance.

The MMC said: “The ruling recognises the significant economic contribution of informal traders to Johannesburg’s economy and confirms the city’s role as a regulator, rather than a prohibitor, of the vital sector. I welcome the opportunity to participate in the diligent implementation of the court order and ensure the city fully upholds the legal framework governing informal trading.”

Informal traders wishing to apply for a permit in line with the new process can do so on Tuesday from 9am to 4pm at 66 Jorissen Place, Braamfontein.

Eligibility requirements include candidates being over the age of 18 with valid South African identity documents. Non-SA citizens require a valid passport with a visa authorising business operation under the Immigration Act, or an asylum seeker permit issued under the Refugees Act.

Other required documents are:

proof of residence (municipal bill or landlord affidavit)

a lease agreement issued by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC)

proof of payment of rent to JPC

a certificate of acceptability from environmental health

a fire certificate issued by emergency management services.

“Only applicants meeting all legal and regulatory requirements will be registered and allocated trading spaces in line with the court order and municipal by-laws,” Tshwaku said.

Do not trade on the pavement without prior permission of the Council.



No person shall carry on the business of an informal trader at a place or in an area where informal trading is prohibited or restricted.



Perishable & Non-perishable goods impounded!



Compliance is not… pic.twitter.com/anD0ifl7GG — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) November 3, 2025

TimesLIVE