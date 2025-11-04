DA calls for urgent repair of Ekurhuleni traffic lights after 60 fatal crashes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The DA has called for urgent traffic light repairs in Ekurhuleni.

The DA has raised concerns about non-functioning traffic lights at two intersections in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, where at least 60 fatal crashes have allegedly happened in the past year.

According to DA Gauteng shadow MEC for roads and logistics, Evert Du Plessis, the intersections at Atlas and Great North roads have become a death trap for motorists and pedestrians, and the situation has escalated for almost a year despite residents’ complaints and reports.

“The DA conducted an oversight inspection that revealed the traffic lights have not been functioning for months due to vandalism and theft, and there have been no permanent repairs made,” Du Plessis said.

He said residents’ lives are endangered, and traffic congestion worsens on one of Ekurhuleni’s busiest roads.

“Residents are forced to add 40 to 50 minutes to their daily commute to navigate through the heavy traffic chaos, and businesses suffer from delays in deliveries,” Du Plessis said.

He said recent reports show six collisions occurred at the intersection.

Du Plessis criticised the provincial government for neglecting basic road maintenance.

“This failure shows the ANC-led government does not prioritise the safety and well-being of residents. The roads at the intersection are under provincial roads and they are not functioning.”

Du Plessis said the DA has constantly raised the issue with the City of Ekurhuleni and Gauteng department of roads and transport.

“We have launched a petition demanding urgent action, and our next step will be to table formal questions to MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to explain why the lights remain non-functional and to get accident data.

“The matter will be escalated to the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee for roads and logistics to push for an immediate intervention,” said Du Plessis.

