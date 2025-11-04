‘Drunk son of cop in police vehicle at our gate’: Limpopo man opens case

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A man from Tshikota in Louis Trichardt has opened a case with the police after a man allegedly arrived at his home in the early hours of the morning driving what appeared to be a police vehicle fitted with blue lights.

Mpho Netshinombelo, who shared video footage from a home camera on TikTok, accused the man of threatening him and his family while drunk.

Netshinombelo claimed the man told him if he went to the police nothing would happen because his mother is a police officer.

Netshinombelo said the incident happened in the early hours on Saturday when the man arrived at his home, hooting and yelling outside the gate.

“The guy came to my place at around 4am, drunk, telling my brother he has a beef with me and wants to fight.”

He said the confrontation stems from a disagreement last year when he refused to share wine with the man.

“I’ve opened a case and I don’t want the case to disappear. I want it to be handled with care,” he said. “That guy almost bumped my mom with the police vehicle.

“I’m not going to be intimidated by someone because their mother is a police officer. Stop threatening us by saying your mother will speak for you when you are arrested.”

Netshinombelo urged the police officer whose vehicle was allegedly used by the man to take action.

“If this guy stole your car, it should be reported within 48 hours.”

Netshinombelo said if the case disappears, he will involve his lawyers.

Police have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated when a response is received.

