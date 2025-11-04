Overloaded taxi with 26 undocumented Malawians intercepted in Gauteng

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An overloaded minibus taxi carrying 26 undocumented Malawians was intercepted in Randburg, Johannesburg, during a high-impact stop-and-search operation by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI).

The migrants were found squeezed into a 15-seater Quantum minibus taxi, which was severely overloaded and carrying excess luggage inside due to the absence of a trailer.

Officials said the vehicle was operating in violation of several transport and safety regulations.

The arrests were part of intensified GTI enforcement operations conducted between October 27 and November 2 on major provincial routes. The operations aim to curb criminality, promote compliance and restore law and order on Gauteng’s roads.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela commended the officers for their vigilance and commitment, saying the province would not tolerate lawlessness.

“Road safety is not negotiable. Every driver, every operator and every passenger must play their part in protecting lives on the roads,” she said.

The MEC said the operations form part of a broader strategy to improve road safety, protect law-abiding motorists and hold offenders accountable. She also urged public transport operators to comply with the law and prioritise passenger safety.

Beyond the arrests, GTI officers issued hundreds of infringement notices and impounded several vehicles during the week-long operation. Key results included:

more than 200 manual infringement notices were issued;

171 electronic notices were processed via the GTI’s e-Force system;

62 vehicles were issued with discontinue notices for non-compliance; and

33 vehicles were impounded for severe violations.

Authorities also uncovered a concerning level of illegal operations:

50 minibus taxi operators were driving without valid licences;

69 minibuses operated without licence discs; and

28 minibuses were discontinued for various non-compliance issues.

In addition, officers arrested several individuals for serious offences, including:

one case of attempted bribery; and

eight cases of driving under the influence of alcohol.

