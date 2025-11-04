Stop filming your dog fight with a snake and help instead, says Durban vet

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Durban vet has warned dog owners to intervene during confrontations between dogs and snakes instead of recording the incident. Puff adders especially pose a threat to dogs. File photo.

Put down your phone and help your dog when it comes face to face with a snake. This is the advice from Durban veterinarian Dr Carla Goede, who has warned a “troubling trend” has emerged during confrontations between dogs and snakes.

“Dogs are increasingly being left to face off against venomous snakes while their owners record the scene through windows,” said Goede, who is a reptile-aware vet and University of Pretoria master’s candidate.

Goede has urged pet owners around the country to “intervene” rather than film when a snake threatens their dog.

“I’m seeing dog and snake simply doing what comes naturally — the dog protects its territory or chases a rodent, and the snake looks for shelter or prey. When that standoff happens, the numbers tell a tragic story.”

In the year up to March, about 80 venomous snakebites in dogs have been recorded in the greater Durban area by a local snake-catching service, she said.

“The dogs were often left to die by owners who kept a camera phone rolling rather than attempting to remove the animal from the threat. If the owner refuses to put down the phone and intervene — without placing themselves between dog and serpent — then the vet’s chances of rescuing the dog drop dramatically and the snake-catcher faces a far more dangerous job.”

Goede said while precise pet-dog snakebite statistics are lacking, human snakebite data emphasise the scope of the problem.

A study published in January found 3,496 snakebite incidents in South Africa between 2011 and 2023 — an average of about 280 bites a year — with a national prevalence of 5.63 bites per 100,000, and the highest rate being in KwaZulu-Natal at 8.89 per 100,000. In KZN earlier estimates placed the incidence at 16 snakebites per 100,000 people, with some hotspots reaching 82 per 100,000.

“Recent reports have also raised concerns about a lack of antivenom at local hospitals. This lack is compounded in the event of snakebites in dogs because the treatment in dogs is more complex than in humans.”

Dogs are more likely to be bitten on the head or neck because they engage snakes, whereas humans are typically bitten below the knee.

“Venom injected in the head or neck enters the bloodstream far more rapidly than limb bites in humans. This is why many dogs die before reaching a veterinary facility — the envenomation acts swiftly and severely."

Antivenom shortages, already a human health crisis, compound the risk for pets.

“In urban and peri-urban areas such as Durban, rapid development, habitat encroachment, rodent population growth and warmer weather increase the chance of snake-dog encounters.”

By keeping an eye on your dog rather than your phone screen, you are giving two innocent animals a decent chance of survival — Dr Carla Goede, Durban veterinarian

According to Goede, the correct sequence of actions when your dog faces a snake is crucial:

remove the dog from the snake’s range, which ideally should be getting the dog away safely without risking yourself;

rush the dog to a veterinary facility with snakebite treatment capabilities and antivenom, if available; and

contact a qualified snake catcher to remove or relocate the snake.

“Too often, the owner does not follow these steps and films the snake vs dog conflict through a window instead. The result is almost always two casualties — one dog that dies and one injured or dead snake. By keeping an eye on your dog rather than your phone screen, you are giving two innocent animals a decent chance of survival.”

Goede advised dog owners to:

leash dogs when walking in bush edges, tall grass or yards at dusk and dawn;

keep yards clear of debris, woodpiles and rodent-attracting shelters;

be informed about venomous snakes in your region — for example, the black mamba and the Mozambique spitting cobra are found in KwaZulu-Natal; and

never attempt to capture or kill a venomous snake yourself — call a trained professional.

“With KwaZulu-Natal already among the highest-risk provinces for snakebite incidents in humans, the situation for pets is no less urgent.”

TimesLIVE