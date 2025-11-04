Suspect arrested for Reiger Park drive-by shooting in which six people died

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting in Reiger Park where six people were gunned down

A 23-year-old man suspected to have been involved in the drive-by mass shooting incident in Reiger Park that led to six deaths on Saturday has been arrested.

The suspect was arrested on Monday after investigations conducted by the anti-gang unit.

He is expected to appear in the Boksburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Police said two vehicles - one a silver, the other a black VW Polo — drove into the area on Saturday afternoon and the occupants started shooting randomly. Three other people were injured.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana applauded the team for their relentless efforts and thanked the community for co-operating.

“The arrest will not have been this quick without your assistance, thank you. From the engagements that we have had with you, you heard our plea to co-operate and work together with the police to rid our communities of criminal elements”, said Kekana.

In a separate incident, another AGU team arrested a 62-year-old man for possession of drugs while they were patrolling in Reiger Park.

The suspect was stopped and searched and police found 14 ziplock bags containing methcathinone (Cat), 43 tablets of Mandrax and 105 halves of Mandrax tablets.

