KZN communities under siege from cross-border crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BMA border guards have been disrupting cross-border criminal syndicates at the Kosi Bay crossing into Mozambique. File photo.

Communities across northern KwaZulu-Natal — from Jozini to Manguzi and the Kosi Bay border — are pleading for government intervention as cross-border crime syndicates terrorise residents and tourists.

Hijackings, abductions and violent robberies have escalated, and even government vehicles have fallen victim.

Locals describe a chilling pattern: heavily armed gangs storm homes at night, rob families and abduct victims, who are later assaulted and dumped near the Mozambique border while their vehicles are smuggled across. Syndicates are believed to work with local informants who monitor police movements during the day and strike at night.

According to police reports, at least 26 state-owned vehicles were hijacked in the region in 2022 alone. Updated figures are not readily available, but public servants — including health workers — say they fear working in remote areas due to the risk of hijacking and robbery.

Police bust uncovers smuggling ring

On June 15, police arrested five suspects and recovered 20 stolen vehicles — including 11 bakkies, seven SUVs and two minibuses — near the northern KZN border. The vehicles had been hijacked in Pinetown, Durban Central, Westville and Umhlali, and were destined for Mozambique.

The violence has pushed communities to the brink. In one protest, residents blocked traffic at the Kosi Bay border post, demanding action. In another, locals torched vehicles — including a Mozambican bus — accusing its operators of aiding smugglers.

“We are not safe in our homes, on our roads, or in our businesses. We need help now,” said a Manguzi resident.

A local tourism manager in Kosi Bay said the violence is devastating the economy. “This place is breathtakingly beautiful, but tourists are deterred. I personally know several who’ve been hijacked here. It’s heartbreaking.”

Despite some convictions, syndicates remain active. In June 2024, Sipho “Smirnoff” Mhlanga, a convicted syndicate kingpin, was sentenced to 53 years for murder, robbery and kidnapping by the Mtubatuba magistrate court.

In 2023, Vusi Amos Malwane, another known operative, received 55 years from the Ingwavuma regional court for similar crimes. Both were linked to vehicle smuggling networks operating across the KZN-Mozambique border.

The 2023 assassination of anti-crime activist Juda Mthethwa outside his Manguzi home sent shockwaves through the region. Mthethwa, chair of the Umhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime, had been vocal against syndicates.

Some residents have crossed into Mozambique themselves to search for stolen vehicles — often at great personal risk.

Syndicates operate with military-like precision: this involves surveillance by local collaborators, swift strikes and rapid movement of vehicles to the border. Forged documents and informal crossings ease the smuggling process. Victims are often left injured and traumatised.

On October 24, in a tragedy that underscored the region’s volatility, well-known traditional healer Prof James “Godo” Mthembu was shot dead at his home in the village of Phelandaba in Manguzi. The killing has shaken the community and added to growing fears.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police have launched a manhunt to find the perpetrators. Mathe confirmed that investigators are pursuing leads and treating the case as a priority, given Mthembu’s prominence and the broader climate of violence in the region.

The task team has been doing very well. The suspects they’ve apprehended were wanted for murders, attempted murders and robberies. Most of the recovered vehicles were SUVs, often found hidden in trees and bushes along the border,” she said. — National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe

Mathe said that in 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a special task team based at the Manguzi Police Station to tackle rampant cross-border crime.

“Since April 2024, the task team has been on the ground. They have seized 26 handguns, four rifles, and 130 vehicles — including four trucks and trailers. They are investigating 298 cases, 80 of which are in court. They have arrested 375 suspects, 374 of whom have been charged. Ninety-five are in custody, 16 are out on bail and 99 have been convicted,” she said.

Mathe added that 185 of those arrested are foreign nationals, mostly Mozambicans, while 190 are South Africans.

“The task team has been doing very well. The suspects they’ve apprehended were wanted for murders, attempted murders and robberies. Most of the recovered vehicles were SUVs, often found hidden in trees and bushes along the border,” she said. Most of these vehicles have since been returned to their owners.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli visited the region to address the surge in violent crime, including incidents linked to cross-border syndicates. His visit included meetings with local leaders and inspections of border infrastructure. But the premier’s presence also reignited scrutiny of the long-delayed Jersey Barrier project — a multimillion-rand initiative meant to block vehicle smuggling — which is now under investigation.

The Jersey barriers, concrete blocks designed to physically prevent vehicles from crossing the porous border fence, were first introduced in 2018 as part of a KZN department of transport initiative. The tender for an 8km stretch was awarded to ISF Construction and Shula Construction, but the project stalled after only 166 metres were installed, despite R48m already being paid.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) launched a probe into the project after red flags were raised about irregularities, incomplete work and lack of oversight. The total tender was valued at R85.7m and the SIU’s findings have reportedly implicated both government officials and contractors.

A 2020 parliamentary oversight visit also flagged serious concerns, including the absence of a memorandum of understanding, lack of an environmental impact assessment and unclear funding sources. The IFP, then in opposition, challenged the provincial government to explain the delays and lack of transparency.

“Every project of this magnitude will be thoroughly investigated to ensure value and safety for our communities,” said the premier’s spokesperson, Bongani Gina.

As border communities brace for further interventions, many say the time for promises is over — they demand action, accountability and lasting change.