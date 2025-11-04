Udesmo calls for action as NMU mourns deaths of five students

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A grieving mother was surrounded by hundreds of angry Nelson Mandela University students on Monday as they picketed over the alleged lack of support shown to a rape victim who took her own life.

The United Democratic Students’ Movement (Udesmo) has called on South African universities to do more to protect survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) after the death of 19-year-old Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student Sesethu Enhle Mboza.

According to a report by civil society organisation Women for Change, Mboza took her own life on October 29 after allegedly being raped by a fellow student.

Udesmo Eastern Cape chairperson Lucia Matomane said Mboza’s death “lays bare the ongoing crisis of GBV on South African campuses and the continuing institutional failures that leave survivors vulnerable, retraumatised and without justice”.

The organisation claimed Mboza opened a case with the police, and though the suspect was arrested, he was later released on bail and allowed to return to campus.

“No survivor should have to endure the agony of repeatedly encountering their alleged perpetrator in a space meant for safety, learning and healing,” said Matomane.

Each of these young lives was filled with promise, potential and purpose. Their passing has left an immeasurable void in our university community’s soul — Nelson Mandela University

Udesmo urged NMU and other institutions of higher learning to take “urgent and decisive action” to ensure no survivor is left unprotected. Recommendations include:

the immediate suspension of students accused of sexual violence pending investigations;

the strengthening of survivor-centred GBV response units; and

transparent communication with students about safety protocols and disciplinary processes.

As the nation prepares for the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, Udesmo said Sesethu’s death was a reminder that “awareness without accountability achieves nothing”.

In response, NMU expressed deep sorrow over the “unprecedented loss of five students in a space of three weeks”, including Mboza.

According to the university, Mboza took her own life at an off-campus residence on October 31.

On the same afternoon, Lihle Shenxane, a higher certificate information technology student, and Aphile Jozana, a higher certificate business studies student, went swimming at Victoria Bay in George, where Shenxane drowned and Jozana was later declared dead after being hospitalised.

Two weeks earlier, Minenhle Hlongwane, a second-year BA law student, died after being stabbed during a robbery at an off-campus residence in Summerstrand, Gqeberha, while Sikhunjulwe Nkewana, a third-year diploma in logistics student, was found unresponsive in his room in Central, Gqeberha.

“Each of these young lives was filled with promise, potential and purpose,” the university said. “Their passing has left an immeasurable void in our university community’s soul.”

Vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said: “We grieve alongside them and hold them close in our thoughts and prayers during this time of profound sorrow.”

She added that the Emthonjeni Student Counselling Services is providing psychosocial support to students and staff affected by the deaths.

“We also recognise the deep emotional toll these tragedies have taken on our students and staff,” said Muthwa. “Let us continue to reach out, support and show compassion to one another as we navigate this heartbreaking period together.”

TimesLIVE