Fifth accused in Prasa manager Jacob Khoaele’s death a no-show in court

Twins Vukile and Vukani Mchunu with Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo and Mthandeni Cele face a charge of murder in connection with the shooting of Prasa regional manager Jacob Khoaele on January 22.

The fifth accused linked to the murder of Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) regional manager Jacob Khoaele was absent when his co-accused appeared in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Khethukuthula Mthethwa, 32, who was arrested on October 13 in Mandeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, was expected to appear alongside:

twins Vukani Khulani Mchunu and Vukani Khulani Mchunu, 35;

Mthandeni Cele, 25; and

Sandile Sakhile Ngcobo, 38.

Khoaele was killed on January 22 in La Lucia in a plot allegedly hatched by Ngcobo, with Cele as the apparent hitman. This after the Prasa refused to approve “substandard work” done by an Umlazi-based company owned by the twins, Masoloma Trading.

Sources close to the case said Mthethwa’s no-show pointed to him possibly turning state witness and plans not to oppose bail. He is due to appear in court on November 11.

Durban magistrate Siyanda Mlaba had in the past refused bail for the twins, saying the pair failed to prove exceptional circumstances to be released from police custody.

Both are married and have 11 children between them. The court heard the pair are breadwinners and own property together to the value of R700,000 and cars including a Mercedes-Benz and Ford Ranger.

The twins, who were due to mount a fresh bail application on new facts, abandoned bail on Wednesday. They have bolstered their legal representation by enlisting high-powered senior counsel Jay Naidoo, who placed himself on record.

Cele and Ngcobo, who abandoned bail, are represented by Mondli Mjoka.

The matter was adjourned to January 12 for further investigations.

