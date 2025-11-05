Fort Hare students can return to campuses after violent protests

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) is steadily regaining its footing, with vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu praising the resilience and unity of staff and students as the institution’s recovery plan takes shape.

Buhlungu expressed appreciation for the commitment shown during what he described as a challenging period.

“I express my deepest gratitude to all members of staff — academic, professional and support — who have shown extraordinary resilience and commitment in the face of loss and disruption. I extend a special word of thanks to our students, who have demonstrated remarkable commitment to completing the academic year and adapting swiftly to new ways of learning.”

Buhlungu said students who have been studying from home can return to campus as part of the university’s phased reopening, which began in mid-October.

“I am pleased to be able to invite students who have not yet returned to campus but who may wish to do so to return.”

The university’s management executive committee developed the UFH recovery plan, which was endorsed by the Senate and the extended management team. It was presented to the council on October 20 and shared with the department of higher education and training.

The plan focuses on restoring normal operations and rebuilding capacity in the institution. “The recovery plan guides the restoration of operations and rebuilding of capacity that are under way,” said Buhlungu.

As part of the recovery process, the academic calendar has been adjusted. The study period began on November 1, and exams will start on November 6.

Faculties and academic leadership will continue to share updates on clinical training, internships, practicals and postgraduate research activities to ensure smooth completion of the academic year.

The university will hold student representative council (SRC) elections on November 13, reaffirming its commitment to student governance and participation. No exams will take place on that day to allow students to vote.

“I wish all students the best of luck with their preparations for the exams and finalisation of dissertations and theses,” said Buhlungu.

TimesLIVE