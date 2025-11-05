Global Citizen NOW summit heads to Johannesburg

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Global Citizen NOW summit is heading to Johannesburg to raise awareness on energy poverty.

The global fight against extreme poverty is about to get louder, brighter and unmistakably African: Global Citizen NOW is heading to Johannesburg for its first-ever summit on African soil.

On November 21, as the world’s power players gather before the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Sandton Convention Centre will transform into the beating heart of bold ideas, catalytic action and continental ambition.

Presented by Harith General Partners, with partners Octopus Energy, Pele Energy Group and TransEnergy Global, and supported by Genesis Energy and PayPal, Global Citizen NOW: Johannesburg will unite heads of state, business visionaries, activists and artists to supercharge Africa’s renewable energy revolution and set a global precedent for what collective action can achieve.

The event will rally a cry to power 600-million lives, unlock Africa’s clean energy future and redefine what sustainable growth looks like when driven by African leadership and innovation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in support of the movement, said: “Africa’s moment is now. Our continent holds the key to a more sustainable, equitable and prosperous world.

“Through decisive action and global solidarity, we can accelerate Africa’s clean energy future through a just transition, creating enduring opportunities for our people and strengthening the foundations of shared progress.”

My message is clear: now is the time to invest in powering Africa’s future. I look forward to many milestone announcements ahead of the pledging event in Johannesburg later this month — Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission

The campaign aims to secure commitments to provide clean energy access for 10-million households, with 4.6-million already pledged to date.

“Africa holds immense potential for renewable energy and the world is taking notice. Through our Global Gateway investment strategy, Europe is partnering with Africa to build a clean, sustainable and prosperous future,” said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

“This campaign was launched to unite global efforts and mobilise both public and private investment, expanding access to energy and driving lasting growth. My message is clear: now is the time to invest in powering Africa’s future. I look forward to many milestone announcements ahead of the pledging event in Johannesburg later this month.”

“Africa’s growth and resilience depend on building a diverse, sustainable energy mix that can withstand climate shocks,” said Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema. “By investing in solar, hydro and wind power, we can drive our continent’s industrial growth and create a cleaner, more prosperous future for all.”

The discussions will focus on strengthening global health security, driving climate resilience, and shaping shared priorities aligned with the G20’s 2025 themes of solidarity, equality and sustainability — all with the end goal to end extreme poverty and defend the planet.

Sipho Makhubela, CEO of Harith General Partners, said partnering with Global Citizen for their first-ever Global Citizen NOW summit in Africa reinforces “our shared commitment to advancing our clean energy future and powering the continent as a global leader in sustainable and inclusive growth.

“At Harith we view investment in renewable energy as both a strategic and economic imperative, driving jobs, innovation and transformative opportunities across our continent.”

The first edition of Global Citizen NOW in Africa continues the international expansion of the summit series, which has convened global leaders in cities including New York City, Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Detroit, Belém in Brazil and Seville in Spain.

It will be hosted by Nomzamo Mbatha, actress, humanitarian and Global Citizen ambassador. Additional speakers include: