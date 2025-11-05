How police plan to get statement from the elusive Brown Mogotsi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The police have organised a team to meet controversial businessman and political fixer Brown Mogotsi at a place to be agreed on to get his statement after an alleged assassination attempt in which he claims to have come under attack.

Mogotsi failed to appear at Vosloorus police station to give his statement despite committing to do so by Tuesday morning after the alleged attack in the township on Monday evening.

“The team have organised to meet him somewhere,” said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe.

“His car has been at the Vosloorus police station since the incident. It will only be released when the investigation is concluded.”

According to TimesLIVE’s sister publication The Sowetan, police are also scheduled to meet Mogotsi’s lawyers on Wednesday, which is related to his obligation to hand over his electronic devices, an appointment that has been in the works since October 16 and one Mogotsi is said not to have honoured.

This comes after a raid at his business premises in Mahikeng, North West, on the same night. Mogotsi, who is set to appear before the Madlanga commission, is accused of meddling in police affairs and colluding with alleged tender fraudster Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mogotsi has featured prominently in testimonies at the commission, with national police commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola, crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accusing him of peddling information in the SAPS.

Sowetan