KZN education MEC slams ‘criminal and cowardly’ arson and vandalism attack at school

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Parts of Mpolweni Secondary School in uMngungundlovu were set alight and vandalised on Tuesday night.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Sipho Hlomuka has condemned a “shocking act” of arson and vandalism at Mpolweni Secondary School in the uMgungundlovu district.

Parts of the school were set alight, and several classrooms and offices were broken into and damaged on Tuesday night.

Hlomuka described the incident as a “criminal and cowardly” attack on the future of children.

Despite the damage, the school hall was not affected, and matric pupils will continue writing their national senior certificate (NSC) exams as scheduled.

“This is a disgraceful and deliberate attack on the education of our children. For anyone to burn and vandalise a school — especially during the NSC exams — shows a shocking level of criminality and disregard for our learners’ future.

“This is an act of sabotage that robs learners of the limited resources available to them and drains the department’s already stretched budget. We will not allow thugs to hold our education system hostage,” said Hlomuka.

Police were called to investigate, and they wanted perpetrators to face harsh consequences, including criminal prosecution and civil claims for damages.

Hlomuka said the department will intensify security measures at schools in collaboration with community policing forums to ensure schools are protected from criminals.

He also called on parents, community leaders, traditional leaders and residents to take a stand against those who destroy schools and to expose individuals involved in criminal activities targeting education infrastructure.

“Communities must stop shielding criminals. If you know who did this and you keep quiet, you are equally responsible for destroying the future of our children,” said Hlomuka.

TimesLIVE