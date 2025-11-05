Man arrested for taking tik, mandrax to Noupoort

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mandrax tablets and Tik were concealed in the suspect’s luggage.

A multi-disciplinary police team in Noupoort successfully intercepted and seized drugs before they could reach the streets of the town known for its rehab facility.

Police spokesperson Sgt Molefi Shemane said: “Police acted on intelligence regarding a man travelling from George to Noupoort who was suspected to be in possession of drugs.

“At about 2.30am on November 3 officers spotted a man matching the description disembarking from a bus.

“A thorough search was conducted which led to the discovery of mandrax tablets and tik concealed in the suspect’s luggage.”

The 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R20,000. He will appear in court soon.

TimesLIVE