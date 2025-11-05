Man arrested for taking tik, mandrax to Noupoort

A multi-disciplinary police team in Noupoort successfully intercepted and seized drugs before they could reach the streets of the town known for its rehab facility.
Police spokesperson Sgt Molefi Shemane said: “Police acted on intelligence regarding a man travelling from George to Noupoort who was suspected to be in possession of drugs.
“At about 2.30am on November 3 officers spotted a man matching the description disembarking from a bus.
“A thorough search was conducted which led to the discovery of mandrax tablets and tik concealed in the suspect’s luggage.”
The 31-year-old man was arrested for possession of drugs with an estimated street value of R20,000. He will appear in court soon.
TimesLIVE
