Quadriplegic swimmer sets R500k fundraising goal for Midmar Mile

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Johannesburg electrical engineer Taariqa Archary is training to swim the Midmar Mile in February next year.

Johannesburg electrical engineer Taariqa Archary, who lost the use of most of her limbs in a car crash eight years ago, is training intensively for her next Midmar Mile swim to raise R500,000 for the rehabilitation of quadriplegics who can’t afford life-changing therapy.

Archary, 38, who suffered a spinal cord injury in the 2017 accident, competed in the disability category of the world’s biggest open water race earlier this year.

She was aiming to finish in 1hr45, but surpassed her goal, finishing in 1hr26.

The four-day event has drawn swimmers from around the world since its inception 52 years ago. Since 2016 it has raised close to R20m for charity.

Archary is carrying out her fundraising drive under the banner of the non-profit organisation Hands That SSServe, the legacy of her father-in-law Sundress Archary and dedicated community worker Steve Chokolingum, two Durban men who touched many lives through their work with the Rotary Club, Hospice and Child Welfare.

Through her participation in the Midmar Mile, Archary raised R145,000, providing life-changing therapy through the Trojans Neurological Trust (TNT) for 37 beneficiaries for a full year.

“I will be swimming the Midmar Mile again in February next year and hoping to beat my time from this year.”

Archary said the therapy provided by the TNT helps individuals with disabilities to function a little more independently in their day-to-day lives.

“It improves their quality of life,” she said.

Caitlin Smith, TNT’s operational manager, said the donation by Hands That SSServe in May this year is going a “long way in providing quality neurological rehabilitation for TNT beneficiaries living with spinal cord or brain injuries”.

“The rehabilitation will become the stepping stone needed towards improving the quality of life and independence of beneficiaries. The generous contribution will cover an exceptional 326 therapy sessions for beneficiaries,” said Smith.

She said Archary’s effort is helping “those who were told they would not walk again, stand tall and achieve their goals”.

Archary is focused on the event three months away.

With a regimen of biokinetics, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, reiki and hydrotherapy, Archary has gone from total paralysis to gaining partial mobility in her shoulders and elbows.

She swims using a backstroke move by throwing her arms up over her head and then pulling down.

“My family, friends and husband Hamresin are always behind me no matter what I want to attempt. My husband, as nervous as he gets, never says ‘no’ and fully supports my crazy notions.”

Apart from the Midmar Mile, Archary has also skydived.

She and her sister Varsha Maharaj were severely injured after Hillcrest personal trainer Stephan Bothma rammed into the back of their car in the Durban CBD.

Bothma pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol. He was more than five times over the legal limit when he smashed into them and then sped away, jumping a red robot.

Archary, who gave evidence from her wheelchair, told the court every time she looked at herself, she died a bit inside.

I am 30 years old and my existence seems pointless.”

Bothma, 27, was sentenced to three years in jail and was eligible for parole after six months.

Archary believes the charity work carried out through the Hands That SSServe honours and continues the legacy of Chokolingum and Sundress Archary.

“These two men were not only participants, they were pioneers in bringing many charitable organisations together, amplifying their collective impact. Their unwavering commitment to service spanned decades, touching countless lives through their work and many other endeavours,” said Larry Archary, Hands That SSServe spokesperson.

The NPO, through its annual food drive, recently donated 480 food hampers, valued at R450 each, to Durban families in need.

TimesLIVE